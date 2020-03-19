US Markets

Powerful central bank action helps stem bond market drubbing

Major central bank action helped staunch heavy losses on global bond markets on Thursday, with euro zone and U.S. borrowing costs easing from the previous day's highs, even though the rising risk of recession means the rally is a fragile one.

    By Hideyuki Sano and Dhara Ranasinghe
    TOKYO/LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Major central bank action
helped staunch heavy losses on global bond markets on Thursday,
with euro zone and U.S. borrowing costs easing from the previous
day's highs, even though the rising risk of recession means the
rally is a fragile one.
    While the Asian trading session still saw heavy selloffs,
with Australian bond yields for instance jumping to their
highest in almost a year, the selling abated in European trade
following the European Central Bank's emergency action that
increases its 2020 stimulus plan almost tenfold to a trillion
euros.
    "The bond market reaction to the ECB’s announcement has been
very encouraging against the backdrop of huge uncertainty," said
Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet.
    "It's not the end of the story, there will be hiccups as the
ball is now firmly in the fiscal court. But, the safety net is
now in place."
    Italy, at the centre of both the coronavirus outbreak in
Europe and the selling in bond markets, saw its 10-year
borrowing costs slide 60 basis points to 1.72% <IT10YT=RR>. They
were set for the biggest one-day fall since 2011.
    German 10-year bond yields were down 3 bps at -0.26%
<DE10YT-RR>, while U.S. Treasury yields were 10 bps lower at
1.15% <US10YT=RR>. 
    But trade remained highly volatile in a week where desperate
investors have dumped government bonds and hoarded cash in
markets gripped by pandemic fears.
    In Britain, 10-year gilt yields rose 26 bps on the day to
1.05% <GB10YT=RR>, set for one of their biggest daily rises on
record.
    With economies around the world disrupted by widespread
travel restrictions and economic activity near a standstill,
foreshadowing a deep recession at least on a par with the 2008
global financial crisis, bonds have not been spared.
    The recent sell-off in equities and currency markets
has prompted investors to abandon government bonds, normally
considered a safe asset, to make up for losses elsewhere and to
stock up on cash, particularly dollars.
    "Everybody is hoarding dollars, much like people are
stocking up toilet rolls around the world now," said Masayuki
Murata, general manager of balanced portfolio investment at
Sumitomo Life Insurance in Tokyo.
    "You never know whether you really need that many toilet
rolls. Some people may have piles of them. But they won't let
them go now... The routs are driven not so much by heavy selling
as lack of bidders." 
    Brokerages, with their trading books damaged, are
restricting trading. As orders in markets have fallen to a
trickle, market fluctuations have widened to unprecedented
levels for many traders.
    Australia's 10-year bond yield jumped more than 50 basis
points to 1.647% <AU10YT=RR>, reaching its highest level since
last May, even after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest
rates for a second time this month and launched quantitative
easing in an emergency move. [nRBA]
    "It's quite a dislocated market. We are one of the market
makers. The reason we are pricing defensively is because you
don't want to be caught with a lot of inventory on the book,"
said Su-Lin Ong, managing director at RBC Capital Markets in
Sydney.
    
    DISCONNECTED
    Analysts said the large moves in long-dated bond yields
globally have been "largely disconnected" from fundamentals or
central bank decisions, with technical factors playing a much
bigger role in amplifying these moves.
    Even in the U.S. bond market, the most liquid in the world,
trading has become highly erratic.
    The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield <US10YT=RR>, while lower on
Thursday, is almost 1 percentage point above its record low of
0.318% touched last week, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's one
percentage point rate cut on Sunday.
    The market hardly budged after the U.S. Fed rolled out yet
another emergency credit programme, announcing it would make
loans to banks that offer as collateral assets purchased from
money market mutual funds (MMFs). [nN9N28J00T]
    "At the end of the day it may force the Fed's hand again,"
said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at
Commerzbank, referring to the move in bond markets.
    "If the bearish dynamics continue the Fed will be forced to
step up its QE (quantitative easing) in a big way".
    The Bank of Japan meanwhile conducted two unscheduled
government bond purchases totalling 1.3 trillion yen ($11.95
billion) to help quell the market.
    Still, that did not stop the market's price slide. The
10-year JGB yield <JP10YTN=JBTC> climbed 4 basis points
to 0.090%, a high last since in late 2018 while the five-year
yield gained 2.5 basis points to minus 0.050% <JP5YTN=JBTC>.
    "Given recent volatilities, most traders have to limit their
trading so they can manage market risks with more caution. In
addition, many people are now working remotely, away from their
usual desk, so they can't trade as speedily as they usually do,"
said Keiko Onogi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
    At its policy meeting earlier this week, the BOJ pledged to
buy JGBs aggressively if needed.

