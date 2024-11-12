PowerFleet reports Q2 adjusted EPS 2c, consensus (2c)

Reports Q2 revenue $77.0M, consensus $74.39M. “Just six months into the MiX combination, we’re already seeing the integration gain strong momentum, setting the foundation for us to fully capitalize on the additional strategic opportunities offered by the Fleet Complete acquisition,” said CEO Steve Towe. “In the first half of FY25, we reported revenue of $152M -up 9% from last year-and a 46% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $28.2M. We have already secured $13.5M in annual run-rate cost synergies, achieving 50% of our two-year $27M target from the MiX combination within 6 months. We are energized by the expanded opportunities gained through the Fleet Complete acquisition…Leveraging the Fleet Complete North American channel relationships, we expect accelerated growth beginning in FY2026, as well as global traction for their mid-market products and differentiated AI camera solutions. These initiatives underscore our strategy to capture high-demand markets while deepening customer engagement and expanding wallet share with highly sticky integrated solutions.”

