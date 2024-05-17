PowerFleet (PWFL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PowerFleet (PWFL) closed at $5.46, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of tracking and communications technology for fleet vehicles had gained 34.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PowerFleet in its upcoming release. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $33.26 million, reflecting a 1.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

PWFL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $252.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +121.43% and +88.79%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PowerFleet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 170.59% higher. At present, PowerFleet boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, PowerFleet is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 90.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.