PowerFleet (JSE:PWR) Price Target Decreased by 11.08% to 162.77

The average one-year price target for PowerFleet (JSE:PWR) has been revised to R162,77 / share. This is a decrease of 11.08% from the prior estimate of R183,04 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R131,57 to a high of R256,46 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.07% from the latest reported closing price of R8 451,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerFleet. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWR is 0.23%, an increase of 28.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.05% to 128,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 8,049K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,101K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 27.93% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 6,743K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,746K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 30.64% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 5,559K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,721K shares , representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 44.12% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 4,884K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,778K shares , representing an increase of 22.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 6.70% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 4,603K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

