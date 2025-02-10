POWERFLEET Earnings Results: $AIOT Reports Quarterly Earnings

POWERFLEET ($AIOT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $106,430,000, beating estimates of $101,414,377 by $5,015,623.

POWERFLEET Insider Trading Activity

POWERFLEET insiders have traded $AIOT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE J LEWIS (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 270,000 shares for an estimated $1,843,343.

