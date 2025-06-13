POWERFLEET Earnings Preview: Recent $AIOT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

POWERFLEET ($AIOT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $105,663,115 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AIOT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
POWERFLEET Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIOT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for POWERFLEET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AIOT forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.