POWERFLEET Earnings Preview: Recent $AIOT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

POWERFLEET ($AIOT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $105,663,115 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AIOT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

POWERFLEET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIOT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for POWERFLEET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AIOT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.