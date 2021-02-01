Powered by Android: Ford Motor Company's Future Cars Will Have Google On Board

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced Monday that it has entered a six-year deal with Google, which will make the search giant responsible for much of Ford's upcoming in-vehicle connectivity.

Under the deal, future Ford and Lincoln vehicles — beginning in 2023 — will be "powered" by Google's Android operating system, providing customers with built-in access to Google services such as Maps, Play, and Assistant.

In addition, the in-car systems will be able to run apps from both Ford and third-party developers, the companies said.

Ford and Google are establishing a new collaborative group, called "Team Upshift," to "push the boundaries of Ford's transformation" by exploring and developing new products and services that make use of the data that will be gathered, the company said in a statement.

The next generation of Ford's SYNC in-car system will be powered by Google's Android operating system, the companies said. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

Ford said that the partnership is intended to streamline its operations and accelerate its ongoing $11 billion restructuring plan. CEO Jim Farley said that Ford will be able to redirect spending from developing its own navigation and in-car entertainment systems in-house, which he said gave Ford's customers a "generic" experience.

For Google and its parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the deal gives Google Cloud a prominent new customer that could help it win additional business. Google Cloud's market share has lagged similar offerings from rival tech giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Microsoft signed a similar deal with General Motors (NYSE: GM) and its Cruise self-driving subsidiary in January.

10 stocks we like better than Ford

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Rosevear owns shares of Amazon, Ford, and General Motors. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.