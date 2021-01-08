Powered Brands, a blank check company formed by Greycroft and entrepreneur Katherine Power targeting a consumer business, raised $240 million by offering 24 million units at $10. The company offered 4 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Katherine Power, who serves as co-founder and CEO of Clique Brands, known for its digital brand WhoWhatWear.com; Power also serves as CEO of Power Beauty (dba Merit) and Offspring Beauty (Versed), and last year co-founded clean wine brand Avaline. She is joined by Chairperson Dana Settle, co-founder and Managing Partner of Greycroft, and CFO Brianna Mobrem, who currently serves as CFO of Clique Brands. The company plans to target beauty, wellness, and consumer-related businesses.



Powered Brands plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol POWRU. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Powered Brands, a SPAC formed by Greycroft and Katherine Power, prices upsized $240 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

