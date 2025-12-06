Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (TWSE:6770) Price Target Increased by 45.19% to 31.54

The average one-year price target for Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (TWSE:6770) has been revised to NT$31.54 / share. This is an increase of 45.19% from the prior estimate of NT$21.73 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$16.56 to a high of NT$43.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.12% from the latest reported closing price of NT$32.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6770 is 0.04%, an increase of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 178,484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,011K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,804K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6770 by 7.58% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,922K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,474K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6770 by 3.36% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 24,802K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,505K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6770 by 13.04% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,375K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 6,849K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,456K shares , representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6770 by 9.09% over the last quarter.

