PowerCell Sweden AB (OM:PCELL) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for PowerCell Sweden AB (OM:PCELL) has been revised to 40,80 kr / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 35,70 kr dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33,33 kr to a high of 52,50 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.77% from the latest reported closing price of 31,44 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerCell Sweden AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCELL is 1.10%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 641K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 415K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCELL by 3.85% over the last quarter.

HDRO - Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF holds 138K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing a decrease of 98.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCELL by 43.81% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCELL by 11.65% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCELL by 15.03% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 69.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCELL by 10.73% over the last quarter.

