Powerbridge Technologies Acquires 51% Stake In DTI

(RTTNews) - Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) Thursday announced the acquisition of 51 percent stake in DTI Group, a digital trade infrastructure provider in China.

Powerbridge expects that DTI's expertise in digital trade infrastructure will complement its existing capabilities and enhance its ability to deliver innovative solutions that drive efficiency and growth for cross-border trade and e-commerce.

Further, the acquisition is expected to bring substantial financial and operational benefits to the Company.

