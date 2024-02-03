Powerboating-Team Brady triumph in first electric raceboat championship race

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Team Brady, owned by former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, won the world's first all-electric raceboat championship race on Saturday.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia hosted the inaugural UIM E1 World Championship event as teams owned by sporting greats such as tennis player Rafael Nadal, footballer Didier Drogba and cricketer Virat Kohli compete against each other.

Team Brady, featuring racers Emma Kimilainen and Sam Coleman, secured the victory, ahead of Team Miami owned by singer Marc Anthony. Team Rafa, owned by Nadal, took third place.

The series will moves on to Venice on May 11-12.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.