Powerboating-Team Brady triumph in first electric raceboat championship race

February 03, 2024 — 11:23 am EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Team Brady, owned by former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, won the world's first all-electric raceboat championship race on Saturday.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia hosted the inaugural UIM E1 World Championship event as teams owned by sporting greats such as tennis player Rafael Nadal, footballer Didier Drogba and cricketer Virat Kohli compete against each other.

Team Brady, featuring racers Emma Kimilainen and Sam Coleman, secured the victory, ahead of Team Miami owned by singer Marc Anthony. Team Rafa, owned by Nadal, took third place.

The series will moves on to Venice on May 11-12.

