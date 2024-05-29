PowerBand Solutions Stays on Course Amid MCTO

Powerband Solutions (TSE:PBX) has released an update.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. has issued a bi-weekly status update regarding its Management Cease Trade Order (MCTO), stating it is working closely with auditors to file necessary financial documents by June 15, 2024. The MCTO, resulting from delayed financial filings for the year ended December 31, 2023, currently restricts trading by company executives but not by the public. The company reassures there have been no material changes or additional defaults since the previous announcement and will continue to provide bi-weekly updates as required.

For further insights into TSE:PBX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.