News & Insights

Stocks

PowerBand Solutions Stays on Course Amid MCTO

May 29, 2024 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Powerband Solutions (TSE:PBX) has released an update.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. has issued a bi-weekly status update regarding its Management Cease Trade Order (MCTO), stating it is working closely with auditors to file necessary financial documents by June 15, 2024. The MCTO, resulting from delayed financial filings for the year ended December 31, 2023, currently restricts trading by company executives but not by the public. The company reassures there have been no material changes or additional defaults since the previous announcement and will continue to provide bi-weekly updates as required.

For further insights into TSE:PBX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PWWBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.