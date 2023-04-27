Power trading on Poland-Ukraine link will be possible from May

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - The capacity to trade power between Poland and Ukraine on a new route linking the war-torn country with European Union markets will be offered from May, according to a document published on Thursday by the Polish power grid PSE.

A link connecting Rzeszow in Poland with Khmelnytsky nuclear power station in Ukraine, will be capable of shipping around 1,000 megawatts. It was set to be opened last year, but its completion was delayed amid heavy shelling in Western Ukraine last year.

PSE published a schedule of monthly tenders for shipping power between July and December and added that the timetables for offers of the available capacity for May and June would be announced separately.

The expansion of power trade with Europe could increase cash flow to Ukrainian utilities hit by a drop in domestic electricity since the Russian invasion, while providing more energy to the EU.

