Power trader Danske Commodities expands trading to Japan

January 11, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

COPENHAGEN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Danish energy trader Danske Commodities, owned by oil and gas producer Equinor EQNR.OL, said on Thursday it had entered the Japanese power market and completed its first trades there.

Danske Commodities, which trades in 40 markets worldwide, is looking to expand, and the Japanese entry marks the second in the Asian-Pacific region after Australia.

"The Japanese futures market is growing. As traded volumes almost tripled in the past year," said its head of global trading and market development, Jesper Tronborg, in a statement.

"We see great growth potential and we view this development as a good time for us to join this exciting market," he added.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen)

