Power Struggle: Wolfspeed Sues Navitas Over AI Chips

The physical economy is undergoing a permanent shift. Legacy silicon power components are hitting their thermodynamic limits. Wide-bandgap materials like silicon carbide and gallium nitride are stepping in to handle higher voltages and temperatures with significantly less energy loss.

This transition serves as the critical bottleneck for next-generation technologies. With the total addressable market for wide-bandgap applications projected to exceed $20 billion by 2030, the battle to control the underlying intellectual property is rapidly escalating.

At the center of this structural shift, Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) initiated a high-stakes patent infringement lawsuit against Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS). This legal action threatens to disrupt the highly sensitive supply chains of tier-one automakers and hyperscale datacenter operators. Understanding the motivations behind this lawsuit requires looking beyond the courtroom and into the physical constraints of modern computing.

Data Center Dynamics and High Voltage Stakes

Wolfspeed filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. Wolfspeed asserts Navitas's core product lines violate five foundational wide-bandgap patents.

The targeted semiconductor chips include the Navitas GaNFast, GaNSlim, and GaNSafe families, as well as the GeneSiC MOSFETs and SiCPAK modules.

By aggressively defending a deep technological moat, Wolfspeed seeks a permanent United States sales and import injunction, substantial financial damages, and retroactive licensing fees.

The timing of this litigation highlights the accelerating demands of the physical economy.

Navitas recently secured a commercial contract to supply GaNFast and GeneSiC chips for high-voltage 800V artificial intelligence datacenter architectures. Generative AI workloads draw unprecedented amounts of power.

Server rack density requires advanced gallium nitride and silicon carbide components to efficiently manage thermal output. This commercial inflection point elevates the litigation from a routine intellectual property dispute to a battle over next-generation AI infrastructure.

Targeting Navitas right as the fabless designer scales its footprint in the semiconductor market's most lucrative growth vector maximizes Wolfspeed's legal leverage.

Financial Resistance in a High-Capital Industry

Understanding the pricing action surrounding this catalyst requires a deep look at the structural fundamentals of both businesses. Neither enterprise operates from a position of financial invulnerability. The outcome of this legal dispute remains critical for their respective balance sheets and their ability to capture future market share.

Heavy Debt Leaves Wolfspeed Looking for Sparks

Wolfspeed operates a highly capital-intensive, vertically integrated manufacturing model. Building and scaling silicon carbide fabrication facilities requires billions of dollars in upfront capital. Wolfspeed reported fiscal Q3 2026 revenue of $150 million, representing a 19% year-over-year contraction. GAAP gross margins dropped to a concerning-27%. Carrying more than $1.7 billion in debt and operating with negative operating cash flow, Wolfspeed faces severe profitability headwinds. Wall Street aggressively targeted Wolfspeed, pushing short interest to roughly 54% of the available float.

To offset electric vehicle margin compression, Wolfspeed management is actively pivoting toward high-margin aerospace and defense contracts. Wolfspeed recently secured a strategic partnership with GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) to deliver advanced high-voltage modules. Weaponizing a patent portfolio offers Wolfspeed a secondary avenue to monetize decades of foundational research and development. This legal strategy could potentially force a lucrative licensing reset across the wider power semiconductor sector to subsidize heavy ongoing cash burn.

Navitas Navigates Extreme Profitability Headwinds

Navitas utilizes an asset-light fabless design model. While this structure offers engineering agility, Navitas is navigating its own extreme profitability challenges. Trailing 12-month revenue fell about 45% year-over-year to $45.92 million. This drop drove Navitas net margins deeply into negative territory at negative 330.67%.

Ahead of the litigation announcement, insider activity revealed a wave of distribution.

In late May 2026, top executives and directors executed coordinated open-market sales totaling approximately $116 million. Navitas director Ranbir Singh liquidated over three million shares for approximately $108 million. Navitas's short interest is elevated at 17.6%. The sudden need to fund an existential, multi-jurisdictional legal defense will undoubtedly accelerate cash burn at a time when Navitas needs capital to fulfill its data center contracts.

Will OEMs Reroute the Power Supply?

The core issue driving the near-term valuation of both equities revolves around platform risk aversion. Tier-one automakers and enterprise datacenter operators demand pristine supply chain visibility. A pending federal injunction request targeting mission-critical power architectures immediately threatens production continuity.

Enterprise buyers actively avoid sourcing components tied up in federal intellectual property disputes. To de-risk their operations, original equipment manufacturers may temporarily migrate toward diversified dual-source suppliers until the legal overhang clears.

Federal intellectual property litigation typically stretches across quarters or years. Absent an immediate preliminary injunction, Navitas retains the near-term operational runway to fulfill existing contracts and recognize incoming datacenter revenue.

As a fabless designer, Navitas holds the theoretical agility to invest in research and redesign its chip or packaging architectures to circumvent the five specific Wolfspeed patents. This design pivot remains largely unavailable to legacy foundry operators constrained by physical manufacturing lines.

While Wolfspeed demands an outright sales injunction, the most statistically probable endgame in semiconductor patent litigation is a sector-redefining licensing settlement. A long-term royalty agreement would allow Navitas to maintain its operations and fulfill its 800V datacenter obligations while providing Wolfspeed with a high-margin recurring revenue stream.

How to Trade the Silicon Carbide Clash

Initial market reactions demonstrated significant volatility followed by measured resilience. After absorbing an initial 7% drop upon the lawsuit announcement, Navitas shares bounced 5.78% to trade around $14. Simultaneously, Wolfspeed shares recovered 3.54% to trade above $37. This immediate price action suggests the market largely priced in the baseline legal uncertainty. These levels set up a potential floor unless Wolfspeed successfully secures an expedited preliminary injunction.

The underlying corporate warfare underscores the high-growth trajectory of the wide-bandgap space. Both Wolfspeed and Navitas operate with heavily compressed valuations relative to their 50-day highs. Investors looking to capitalize on the global megatrends of electrification and AI data centers might consider adding both equities to their watchlists. Monitoring the federal court docket for preliminary injunction rulings will provide the clearest signal for near-term revenue visibility and market share dominance.

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