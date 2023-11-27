Power Solutions International (PSIX) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Power Solutions International (OTC:PSIX) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 130.39% from the latest reported closing price of 2.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Solutions International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSIX is 0.59%, an increase of 36.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 2,865K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gagnon Securities holds 1,296K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSIX by 38.51% over the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 690K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 660K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 198K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing a decrease of 73.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSIX by 28.60% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 21K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

