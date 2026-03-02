POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Announces Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (PSIX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $16.08 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $23.29 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $16.21 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.5% to $191.22 million from $144.30 million last year.

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.08 Mln. vs. $23.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $191.22 Mln vs. $144.30 Mln last year.

