Power restored in Quebec after hydropower plant issue

Updates with power restoration

OTTAWA, April 25 (Reuters) - Utility Hydro-Quebec said it had restored power for all 490,000 customers who were without electricity in Quebec province after Canada's second-largest hydropower plant suffered a loss of production on Tuesday.

"Customers who lost power today in connection with the tripping of generator sets in Churchill Falls have all been restored to service," Hydro-Quebec said on Twitter.

A loss of production in some turbine-generator sets at the 5,428-megawatt Churchill Falls hydropower plant in the neighboring Newfoundland and Labrador province had triggered the power outage for about 11% of its 4.5 million customers across Quebec, Hydro-Quebec said earlier.

The power utility in Newfoundland, which operates the Churchill Falls plant, said the issue occurred during maintenance on Tuesday afternoon, but it had since been resolved and that the incident was under investigation.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Marguerita Choy and Aurora Ellis)

