Power prices soar as heat wave affects California, U.S. West

June 14 (Reuters) - Power prices for Tuesday in the U.S. West soared to their highest levels since February as homes and businesses cranked up air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave blanketing the region this week.

Power traded on Monday for Tuesday jumped to $339 per megawatt hour (MWh) at Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL hub in Arizona and $189 in SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California, their highest levels since the February freeze caused prices across the country to soar.

The California ISO, the grid operator for most of California, forecast power demand would peak at 36,118 megawatts (MW) on Monday and 40,839 MW on Tuesday, the highest peaks since October 2020. The ISO said it currently had about 48,110 MW of supply to meet Monday's peak. The grid's all-time peak was 50,270 MW in July 2006.

Extreme heat drives 'high risk' summer for U.S. power, especially in California

California drought cuts hydropower, boosts natgas prices

UPDATE 1-California tells public to prepare for heatwave; power prices soar

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.