Power Portfolio 2021: Why We’re Closing Our Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I’m a pretty opinionated guy.

Source: Shutterstock

If you don’t know that about me, just watch my podcasts! You’ll see my opinions on full display.

I admit it. I have very strong feelings about how to invest — what works and what doesn’t work. I believe in my research and analysis, and I’ve had great success with it.

But I also know I don’t have all the answers … and that it’s important to hear other opinions and listen to smart people.

I do that all the time with my team. We want to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find the best stocks to help you build your wealth.

So when the opportunity came along to join forces with a legendary growth investor, I was all in.

My InvestorPlace colleague Louis Navellier and I agreed on 11 stocks in our Power Portfolio 2021. But we’re both extremely bullish on 2021, so we spent time poring through more stocks looking to add one or two more.

What happened may surprise you …

Louis and I each came up with plenty of stocks we like individually, but our partnership is all about finding stocks we both agree on.

I’m more of a “top -down” trend investor, and Louis is the “king of quants.” Using our own tried-and-true systems, we’ve made a lot of money for ourselves, our clients, and our readers through the years.

But magic happens when we combine our research and analysis, and you might be surprised at how few stocks become strong buys in both of our systems.

So, after looking at a lot of possibilities, we decided not to add any more stocks.

We think the 11 currently in our Power Portfolio 2021 are the best positioned for what we want to do, which is crush the market again this year just like we did last year.

So we’re closing access to the portfolio and now looking forward to watching our stocks do their thing. (The doors close tonight, but you can still join for a limited time if you’re interested.)

Louis and I are in complete agreement that the coming year has all the makings of a big year in the market … and an even bigger year for the stocks we’ve picked together.

In fact, our Power Portfolio 2021 is already up about 8% in the one month since we started it.

I believe we’re about to witness one of the biggest stock booms in U.S. history … and that carefully selected, high-quality stocks will go up 300%, 500%, and even 1,000% over the next few years.

I believe what’s coming will be so big and monumental that I’ve come up with my own name for it — The Roaring 2020s. It fits given the massive undercurrent reshaping the world today.

The last time we saw something similar was in the early ’90s. It was also a time of low inflation and incredible innovation.

The rollouts of cellular phone networks and powerful personal computers and the advent of software and the internet converged to unleash a tsunami of productivity. In a relatively short timeframe, our ability to communicate, transact, process data, analyze data, and manage supply chains was revolutionized.

The massive productivity increases from the new technologies of the 1990s were like a huge shot of adrenaline to the economy. And they paved the way for truly innovative companies harnessing these new technologies to hand their shareholders incredible returns. Companies like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) went up 113,000%.

A very similar story is unfolding now. We’re about to see several once-in-a-generation technologies come together at the same time and totally reshape every aspect of our lives.

The convergence of innovative technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, precision medicine, the Internet of Things, driverless cars, and the blockchain are recreating the very framework of modern society.

And the impact these technologies will have on the global economy will dwarf the internet.

Louis agrees. He said he hasn’t seen these types of bullish readings since the early 1990s … before the market went on a 1,400% tear. That decade created some of the biggest winners in stock market history.

And there’s another reason we both believe 2021 will be one of the greatest years to be an investor…

Never in history has there been so much cash on the sidelines.

Businesses and consumers are sitting on record amounts of money — and more is likely to come in additional stimulus from the government — just anxiously looking to spend it.

This flood of cash and economic activity will be a massive boost for the economy and the market.

We’re confident this huge pile of money is going to start pouring into the market at a historic rate, especially as COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and restrictions lifted. Given the sheer amount of money, the broad market should go up considerably.

Many sectors should do very well, but if you really want to have a great year … and have the chance to make an absolute fortune … focus on the small corners of the market that will see the lion’s share of the growth.

That’s what we did by analyzing over 5,000 stocks and uncovering the investing themes with the most upside for 2021. Then, we combined our two systems to narrow them down to that small portfolio of 11 hypergrowth stocks we think have the greatest potential.

We did the same thing last year, and we helped a small group of readers beat the market by 6X. I think we’ve outdone ourselves and again created something truly groundbreaking.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

The post Power Portfolio 2021: Why We’re Closing Our Portfolio appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.