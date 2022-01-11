Power outage affects trading at LME - Bloomberg News

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A power shutdown at a third-party data centre has caused connectivity issues at London Metal Exchange (LME), impacting metals trading, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Trading, which was due to re-open at 9 a.m. Shanghai time, remains unavailable, and the last trades conducted on all six base metals were before 2:00 a.m. Shanghai time, the report said.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

