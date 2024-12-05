Power Nickel’s Strategic Spin-Out Gains Approval

Power Nickel Inc (TSE:PNPN) has released an update.

Power Nickel Inc. has received shareholder and court approval for its spin-out of the Golden Ivan property and Chilean exploration assets to Chilean Metals Inc. This strategic move aims to unlock value by creating two specialized entities, with Power Nickel focusing on its Nisk project and Chilean Metals advancing the Golden Ivan property and other Chilean assets.

