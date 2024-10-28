Power Nickel Uncovers Major Mineral Riches

Power Nickel Inc (TSE:PNPN) has released an update.

Power Nickel Inc. has reported its most significant assay results yet from the Lion Zone discovery, with one hole revealing 39.6 meters of high-grade mineralization, including copper, gold, and platinum group metals. The drilling success is bolstering the company’s confidence in the potential of the zone and is part of a larger, fully funded exploration program. This news is likely to excite investors as the company continues to uncover the zone’s extensive mineral wealth.

