Power Nickel Inc. Strikes High-Grade Metals

May 21, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Power Nickel Inc (TSE:PNPN) has released an update.

Power Nickel Inc. has announced striking high-grade assay results from their Lion Discovery, revealing a section with 15.4 meters of various metals, including over 9.5% copper equivalent. The findings, part of the company’s winter 2024 drill program, underscore a significant zone of high-grade copper and other metals northeast of the main Nisk Deposit. The company anticipates further exploration in the upcoming summer season after the success of the recent drilling campaign.

