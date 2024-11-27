Power Nickel Appoints New Strategic Advisor

Power Nickel Inc (TSE:PNPN) has released an update.

Power Nickel Inc. has appointed Jon Christian Evensen as Strategic Advisor to help maximize asset value and explore strategic transactions. Evensen brings over a decade of experience in investment banking and natural resources, aiming to leverage his expertise to advance the Nisk Project. This move highlights Power Nickel’s commitment to expanding its high-grade nickel-copper project in Quebec, promising exciting developments for stakeholders.

