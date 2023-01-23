Power networks fully restored across Pakistan -senior gov't source

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Power networks were fully restored across Pakistan as of Tuesday morning, a senior government source told Reuters.

The restoration comes 24 hours after a breakdown in the national grid that triggered the worst electricity outage in months, leaving tens of millions of people without power.

(Reporting by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam in Islamabad; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

