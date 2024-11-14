News & Insights

Stocks

Power Minerals Updates Shareholders on Key Resolutions

November 14, 2024 — 10:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has issued an addendum to its annual general meeting notice, slated for November 29, 2024, updating shareholders on resolutions related to their Employee Incentive Securities Plan and an agreement with Spark Plus. The addendum includes a replacement proxy form for shareholders wishing to amend their votes on these resolutions. Shareholders who have already submitted their votes and do not wish to make changes are not required to take further action.

For further insights into AU:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEIMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.