Power Minerals Updates Shareholders on Key Resolutions

Power Minerals Limited has issued an addendum to its annual general meeting notice, slated for November 29, 2024, updating shareholders on resolutions related to their Employee Incentive Securities Plan and an agreement with Spark Plus. The addendum includes a replacement proxy form for shareholders wishing to amend their votes on these resolutions. Shareholders who have already submitted their votes and do not wish to make changes are not required to take further action.

