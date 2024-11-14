Power Minerals Updates Shareholders on Key Resolutions

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.
Power Minerals Limited has issued an addendum to its annual general meeting notice, slated for November 29, 2024, updating shareholders on resolutions related to their Employee Incentive Securities Plan and an agreement with Spark Plus. The addendum includes a replacement proxy form for shareholders wishing to amend their votes on these resolutions. Shareholders who have already submitted their votes and do not wish to make changes are not required to take further action.
For further insights into AU:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.