Power Minerals Updates AGM Notice with Compliance

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Power Minerals Limited has amended its Addendum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting, initially released on 15 November 2024, to include a compliance statement confirming its legal validity. Shareholders are provided with a Replacement Proxy Form to ensure their voting intentions on Resolutions 10 and 11 are clear. The company’s directors encourage shareholders to support the amended resolutions.

For further insights into AU:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.