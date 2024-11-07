Power Minerals Unveils High-Grade Mineral Finds in Brazil

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced promising high-grade niobium, tantalum, and rare earth element findings at their Tântalo Project in Brazil. Initial reconnaissance sampling revealed significant mineralisation in artisanal workings, with notable results such as 47.3% Nb2O5 and 20.7% Ta2O5. The company plans to move forward with low-cost production strategies and drilling on priority targets.

For further insights into AU:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.