Power Minerals Unveils High-Grade Mineral Finds in Brazil

November 07, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced promising high-grade niobium, tantalum, and rare earth element findings at their Tântalo Project in Brazil. Initial reconnaissance sampling revealed significant mineralisation in artisanal workings, with notable results such as 47.3% Nb2O5 and 20.7% Ta2O5. The company plans to move forward with low-cost production strategies and drilling on priority targets.

