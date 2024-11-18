Power Minerals Strengthens Brazilian Expansion with Key Appointment

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has appointed Leandro Guedes Bertossi as Country Manager for its Brazilian operations, aiming to accelerate the growth of its exploration assets in the region. Bertossi, a seasoned Brazilian geologist, brings over 20 years of diverse experience and will be pivotal in enhancing exploration efforts and identifying new opportunities. The company is also advancing its exploration activities with a planned drilling campaign at its Nióbio Project and evaluating new acquisitions.

