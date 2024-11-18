News & Insights

Stocks

Power Minerals Strengthens Brazilian Expansion with Key Appointment

November 18, 2024 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Power Minerals Limited has appointed Leandro Guedes Bertossi as Country Manager for its Brazilian operations, aiming to accelerate the growth of its exploration assets in the region. Bertossi, a seasoned Brazilian geologist, brings over 20 years of diverse experience and will be pivotal in enhancing exploration efforts and identifying new opportunities. The company is also advancing its exploration activities with a planned drilling campaign at its Nióbio Project and evaluating new acquisitions.

For further insights into AU:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEIMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.