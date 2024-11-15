Power Minerals Plans New Share Issuance on ASX

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced a new issuance of 720,000 fully paid ordinary shares, set to be listed on the ASX. This move is part of their strategy to raise capital through a placement, attracting potential investors and expanding their market presence. The proposed issue date for these securities is November 22, 2024.

