Power Minerals Plans New Securities Issuance

October 28, 2024 — 03:52 am EDT

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 10,600,857 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for January 31, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to attract investment and potentially enhance its market position. Investors in the financial markets may find this an intriguing opportunity to assess the company’s growth prospects.

