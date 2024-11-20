Power Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Power Minerals Limited has announced the listing of 520,834 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant development for the company. This move aligns with their previous transactions and signifies Power Minerals’ ongoing efforts to expand their presence in the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.