Power Minerals Limited Plans New Securities Issue

May 24, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

PepinNini Minerals Limited, operating under the name Power Minerals Limited, has announced a new placement or type of issue involving the proposed issuance of up to 7,004,702 options expiring on 5th June 2029. The issue is scheduled for 28th June 2024, as per the latest announcement to the ASX on 24th May 2024.

