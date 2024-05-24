Power Minerals Limited Plans New Securities Issue

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

PepinNini Minerals Limited, operating under the name Power Minerals Limited, has announced a new placement or type of issue involving the proposed issuance of up to 7,004,702 options expiring on 5th June 2029. The issue is scheduled for 28th June 2024, as per the latest announcement to the ASX on 24th May 2024.

For further insights into AU:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.