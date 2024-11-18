News & Insights

Stocks

Power Minerals Limited Announces New Options Offering

November 18, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited is offering a series of new options to various participants, including up to 17.1 million to placement participants and 8 million to joint lead managers, reflecting a strategic move to raise capital. The securities are considered highly speculative, and potential investors are advised to consult professionals before making investment decisions. The company is committed to continuous disclosure obligations, ensuring transparency and regular updates to the market.

