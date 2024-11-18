Power Minerals to Issue New Securities for Growth

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 2,755,102 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for November 20, 2024. This move is aimed at raising capital, likely to fuel the company’s ongoing projects and growth strategies. Investors and market watchers are keeping a close eye on how this will impact Power Minerals’ financial standing and stock performance.

