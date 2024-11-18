Power Minerals to Issue New Securities on ASX

News & Insights

November 18, 2024 — 10:59 pm EST

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of 7.5 million securities, set to be available from November 22, 2024. This move aims to attract investors and bolster the company’s financial standing, offering a promising opportunity for those interested in the minerals market. The securities will be listed on the ASX, providing a new avenue for market engagement.

