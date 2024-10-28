Power Minerals to Issue New Securities

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced plans to issue up to 7.5 million new securities, with an expiry date set for June 2029. This move is part of a strategic placement aimed at strengthening its financial position. Investors are keeping a close watch on this development as it could impact the company’s market dynamics.

