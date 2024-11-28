Power Minerals Gains Shareholder Support in AGM

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key approvals included the adoption of the remuneration report and the issuance of performance rights under the employee incentive plan. The results indicate a positive outlook for the company’s strategic initiatives.

