Power Minerals Expands Market Reach with New Shares

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 2,690,429 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions aimed at expanding the company’s market presence. Investors may see this as a strategic step to enhance liquidity and capitalize on market opportunities.

