Power Minerals Director Acquires New Performance Rights

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Stephen Ross, involving the acquisition of 2,200,000 performance rights expiring in November 2028. These rights were issued under the company’s Employee Incentive Securities Plan, approved at the recent AGM. This move reflects a continued confidence in the company’s future prospects by its leadership.

