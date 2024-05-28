News & Insights

Power Metal’s Incubated Project Acquired by Aruma

May 28, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Power Metal Resources Plc (GB:POW) has released an update.

Power Metal Resources PLC has successfully incubated NHM Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd, with a 20% stake, which has now been acquired by Aruma Resources Limited, aiming to bolster its copper and uranium exploration projects in Australia’s prominent mineral regions. The deal will see Aruma issuing shares and options to NHMHA shareholders and paying a 2% net smelter royalty on minerals sold. This strategic move allows Power Metal to concentrate on other high-value opportunities within its diverse portfolio.

