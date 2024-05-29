Power Metals Eyes Cesium Riches Amid Tight Market

Power Metals Corp (TSE:PWM) has released an update.

Power Metals Corp. has announced the initiation of a Magnetic Drone Survey at Case Lake property and has reported positive drilling results in the hunt for high-grade cesium, a critical and rare mineral with a strong market dominated by China. With cesium prices outpacing gold and its applications ranging from oil and gas drilling to cancer treatment, Power Metals is positioning itself in a market with a burgeoning demand and limited global supply. The company is set to start its summer 2024 exploration program with a focus on detecting pegmatite targets.

