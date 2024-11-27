News & Insights

Stocks

Power Metals Corp Finds New Pegmatite Zone

November 27, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Power Metals Corp (TSE:PWM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Power Metals Corp has discovered a new pegmatite zone at its Case Lake property in Ontario, showing strong cesium and lithium anomalies in soil samples. The company is also conducting a Phase II Drone Magnetic Survey to identify drill targets and has submitted a new exploration permit for 2025. These developments aim to enhance their critical minerals project, with plans to commence drilling in the newly identified areas.

For further insights into TSE:PWM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.