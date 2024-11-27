Power Metals Corp Finds New Pegmatite Zone

Power Metals Corp (TSE:PWM) has released an update.

Power Metals Corp has discovered a new pegmatite zone at its Case Lake property in Ontario, showing strong cesium and lithium anomalies in soil samples. The company is also conducting a Phase II Drone Magnetic Survey to identify drill targets and has submitted a new exploration permit for 2025. These developments aim to enhance their critical minerals project, with plans to commence drilling in the newly identified areas.

