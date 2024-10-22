News & Insights

Power Metals Corp Advances Cesium Production Plans

October 22, 2024

Power Metals Corp (TSE:PWM) has released an update.

Power Metals Corp has successfully completed initial ore sorting tests, producing high-grade cesium oxide at its Case Lake Project in Ontario. The company is moving forward with further metallurgical test work and planning additional drilling in 2024. This development marks a promising step towards advancing their critical minerals project with ongoing support from the Ontario government.

