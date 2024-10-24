Power Metal Resources Sees Major Shareholding Shift

Power Metal Resources Plc (GB:POW) has released an update.

Power Metal Resources PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Paul and Michelle Johnson reducing their voting rights below the 3% notifiable threshold due to personal circumstances. This shift marks a decrease from their previous position of 3.69%, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics and investor sentiment.

