News & Insights

Markets
POWI

Power Integrations To Acquire Assets Of Odyssey Semiconductor For Undisclosed Terms

May 07, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) announced Tuesday an agreement to acquire the assets of Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, a developer of vertical gallium-nitride (GaN) transistor technology.

The transaction is expected to close in July 2024, after which all key Odyssey employees are expected to join Power Integrations' technology organization.

The acquisition supports the company's ongoing development roadmap for its proprietary PowiGaN technology, which is featured in many of the company's product families including InnoSwitch ICs, HiperPFS-5 power-factor-correction ICs and the recently launched InnoMux-2 family of single-stage, multiple-output ICs.

The company introduced 900- and 1250-volt versions of PowiGaN technology and products in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

POWI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.