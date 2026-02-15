Is Power Integrations Stock a Buy or Sell After a Director Sold 11,363 Shares?

Key Points

Board of Directors member Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,363 shares over two days for a total value of ~$532,000 at a weighted average price of $46.82 per share.

This transaction represented 1.93% of Balu Balakrishnan's total indirect holdings, reducing the indirect position from 587,619 to 576,256 shares.

All shares were held and transacted indirectly via a trust; there were no direct holdings involved in the transaction.

Trade size and cadence are consistent with prior patterns, with the sale closely matching the historical median sell transaction size, reflecting routine portfolio management.

Balu Balakrishnan, a former CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI), reported the indirect sale of 11,363 shares in multiple open-market transactions on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $532,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 11,363 Shares sold (indirect) 11,363 Transaction value $532,000 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 576,256

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($46.82).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Balu Balakrishnan's historical trading activity?

The 11,363 shares sold closely align with the recent median sell transaction size of 9,544 shares, suggesting consistent trade sizing relative to prior activity.

The 11,363 shares sold closely align with the recent median sell transaction size of 9,544 shares, suggesting consistent trade sizing relative to prior activity. What proportion of total holdings did this sale represent, and what remains post-transaction?

This disposal accounted for 1.93% of indirect holdings, leaving 576,256 shares held via trust.

This disposal accounted for 1.93% of indirect holdings, leaving 576,256 shares held via trust. Were these shares sold directly or through an entity, and what is the implication for future reporting?

All shares were indirectly held and transacted through a trust, indicating that ongoing insider activity will continue to be reported from this indirect holding structure.

All shares were indirectly held and transacted through a trust, indicating that ongoing insider activity will continue to be reported from this indirect holding structure. Did the transaction price deviate meaningfully from prevailing market levels?

The weighted average sale price of $46.82 per share was within 2.5% of the market close ($45.66) on Feb. 10, 2026, reflecting execution near prevailing prices.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.62 billion Revenue (TTM) $443.50 million Net income (TTM) $22.09 million 1-year price change -19.60%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 10, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Power Integrations designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, high-voltage diodes, gate-driver products, and motor-driver ICs for power conversion in a wide range of consumer, industrial, and renewable energy applications.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of proprietary semiconductor products and related components, targeting applications in AC-DC power conversion, high-voltage DC transmission, and motor control.

Main customers include original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers across communications, computing, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors.

Power Integrations operates at scale within the analog semiconductor market, leveraging proprietary technology to address high-voltage power conversion needs across diverse end-markets. The company’s strategy centers on innovation in energy-efficient integrated circuits and system-level solutions, enabling differentiation in both traditional and emerging applications such as electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure. Its competitive edge is supported by a broad product portfolio and established relationships with leading OEMs globally.

What this transaction means for investors

Balu Balakrishnan’s sale of Power Integrations stock is not a warning sign for investors. He received company stock as part of a performance bonus, and he sold shares to cover the related tax liability.

Power Integrations stock experienced ups and downs over the past several months due to mixed results. For example, in its fourth quarter earnings report, the company’s sales declined 2% year over year to $103.2 million.

In addition, Power Integrations forecasted Q1 revenue to be between $104 million to $109 million. This wide range could result in sales decline compared to the prior year’s $105.5 million if revenue comes in at the low end.

That said, over the long term, Power Integrations CEO Jen Lloyd stated, “Our addressable market continues to expand as AI data centers, electrification, grid modernization and other macro trends drive demand.“

So while shares are well off the 52-week high of $68.20, now could be a good time to buy. For shareholders, it’s best to wait to sell, since the company could deliver revenue growth thanks to the AI tailwind.

