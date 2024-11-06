Power Integrations reports Q3 EPS 40c, consensus 36c

Reports Q3 revenue $115.837, consensus $114.78M. Commented Balu Balakrishnan, chairman and CEO of Power Integrations (POWI): “Our third-quarter results were on target, and while our outlook reflects soft end-market demand, particularly in consumer appliances, we nevertheless expect double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter. In light of our strong balance sheet, our board of directors has authorized $50 million for share repurchases and increased our quarterly dividend by five percent.

